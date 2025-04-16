The New York Sun

‘Miracle From Heaven’: Dog Kidnapped During October 7 Attacks Rescued From Gaza

Billy, a 3-year-old Cavalier Spaniel, ran up to an IDF reservist in Rafah.

Via YouTube
Billy, a beloved Cavalier Spaniel, was returned to Rachel Dancyg on Wednesday. Billy was kidnapped to Gaza while Ms. Dancyg hid in a safe room during the terror attack Via YouTube
LUKE FUNK
A dog that was kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz has been returned home for a joyful reunion after 18 months.

Billy, a beloved Cavalier Spaniel, was returned to Rachel Dancyg on Wednesday. Billy was kidnapped to Gaza while Ms. Dancyg hid in a safe room during the terror attack.

A reservist with the Israeli Defense Forces found Billy in Rafah. Aviad Shapira, told Israel’s Channel 12 that Billy ran into his arms from the rubble of a building. He said he took care of the dog for four days and took her back to Israel. 

After spending Passover with his family, Mr .Shapira took the 3 and a half year old dog to a vet who discovered the dog’s identity when they scanned the chip.

“We are in complete shock and overwhelmed with emotion,” Danzcyg’s son-in-law Yaron Maor told Ynet. “We didn’t believe she had survived. We got the kids another dog of the same breed. Now the two dogs will live together with us. It’s a miracle from heaven.”

The family had posted information about Billy’s disappearance after the terror attack. “Our beloved Billy was the heart of the cousins’ gatherings at Grandma’s house. We love her and miss her dearly,” the posting said.

Ms. Dancyg is the divorcee of Alex Dancyg, who was taken hostage and died in captivity.

LUKE FUNK
Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

