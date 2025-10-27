Monster Hurricane Melissa Targets Jamaica With Rain, Wind, and Storm Surge

Parts of Jamaica could get as much as 40 inches of rain from the Category 5 storm.

A monster hurricane is expected to bring destructive winds and catastrophic flooding to Jamaica as conditions worsen Monday into Tuesday.

Hurricane Melissa had 160 mile-per-hour sustained winds as it slowly approached the island on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane warnings were also posted for parts of Cuba including Guantanamo. A hurricane watch was in effect for southeastern and central Bahamas along with the Turks and Caicos Islands. Haiti and the Cuban province of Las Tunas were under a tropical storm warning on Monday.

“I hope Jamaica is truly prepared for the fury, onslaught and aftermath of Melissa,” Weather Channel senior meteorologist Jon Erdman said.

Forecasters said the core of Melissa was expected to be near or over Jamaica Monday night and Tuesday, cross southeastern Cuba Tuesday night, and cross the southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions were already being felt in Jamaica on Monday morning.

The Category 5 storm, potentially the strongest to hit Jamaica in decades, is expected to slightly strengthen before making landfall early Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center of the storm while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 195 miles.

Melissa is expected to bring 15 to 30 inches of rain to portions of Jamaica with as much as 40 inches possible in some locations.

Southern Hispaniola – comprising parts of Haiti and Dominican Republic – could get 8 to 16 inches through Wednesday while eastern Cuba could get 10 to 15 inches of rain with up to 20 inches in some locations.

The southern coast of Jamaica is expected to suffer a life-threatening storm surge through Tuesday, with sea levels reaching 9 to 13 feet above normal.

Forecasters warn that along with catastrophic flash flooding, numerous landslides are likely.

People in Jamaica were being warned to find a safe shelter and not to venture out. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in several communities.

“I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously,” the deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council, Desmond McKenzie, said at a news conference. “Do not gamble with Melissa. It’s not a safe bet.”

There are fears that the storm could wipe out much of the island’s infrastructure, causing power and communication outages long after it leaves. Some communities could be inaccessible by ground for days.

Haiti is also expected to suffer significant infrastructure damage from the hurricane. Three deaths in Haiti were already blamed on the storm.

Melissa had dumped heavy rain on the Dominican Republic by Monday morning. More than 750 homes suffered damage and more than 3,760 people were displaced, according to the Associated Press.