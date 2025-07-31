Germany says the ‘process must now begin’ to recognize a Palestinian state.

A growing number of Western countries are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state, even without a negotiation process over key legal questions such as defined territorial boundaries.

On Thursday, Germany’s foreign minister said the process for recognizing a Palestinian state “must begin now.” Johann Wadephul is traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“A process must now begin” to recognize a Palestinian State, Mr. Wadephul said in a statement released by the ministry. He added that “Germany regards recognition of a Palestinian state as a step more at the end of the process.”

He added that is a goal that Germany will not deviate from and it will not be “forced to react to any unilateral steps.”

Other nations are moving much faster with the process.

President Macron announced last week that France would formally recognize a Palestinian state in September. It is expected to come during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Trump brushed off Mr. Macron’s announcement and said it didn’t carry any weight but the momentum has rapidly increased in the days since that announcement.

The leaders of 12 other European countries have now signed a declaration asking for statehood to be considered. Among them is Portugal, which just days ago had its Parliament reject proposals to recognize a Palestinian state.

Australia and New Zealand have also indicated a willingness to consider recognizing a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Starmer said the United Kingdom will also formally recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps,” including a cease fire in Gaza.

Canada also joined the list of countries planning to recognize a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Carney said on Wednesday. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is driving the rapid movement. “The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Mr. Carney said.

Hamas started the war with its October 7 attack on Israel. Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were kidnapped into Gaza. 50 hostages are still being held with around 20 believed to be alive.

The United Nations claims a lack of aid is leading to grim continues in Gaza but Israel denies there is any starvation.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has rejected a two-state solution, faces growing international pressure to allow more aid into Gaza and end the fighting.

Mr. Trump has been restrained in his response to the growing calls for a Palestinian state. His response to Canada’s announcement was indicating that it would make it “very hard” to reach a trade deal.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was meeting with Mr. Netanyahu on Thursday in a bid to salvage Gaza truce talks. They also discussed aid to Gaza, Reuters reported.

Mr. Trump posted to Truth Social, “The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!”

On Thursday, the State Department announced sanctions, including denying visas, to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority. It said the groups were not in compliance with two Congressional Acts, by supporting terrorism and providing payments and benefits “in support of terrorism to Palestinian terrorists and their families.”