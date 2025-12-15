More Than $1 Million Raised for Syrian Fruit Stand Owner Who Tackled and Disarmed Bondi Beach Attacker 

43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed told his cousin ‘I’m going to die’ and asked him to tell his family that ‘I went down to save people’s lives.’

The bystander who disarmed one of the Bondi Beach terrorists is receiving a hero’s treatment from the international community, with a fundraiser for the fruit shop owner and promoted by prominent conservative voices in America tops a million dollars.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old Muslim father of two, received widespread acclaim after he was caught on video running up and tackling a terrorist who was spraying bullets into a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday. The nail-biting clip, which has been viewed millions of times on social media, shows Mr. Ahmed racing out from behind a car, unarmed, lunging toward the shooter, and successfully wrestling away his rifle.

The footage spread like wildfire across X and other social media platforms and prompted several prominent public figures, including American businessman Bill Ackman, to call for a fundraiser for Mr. Ahmed and his family. A GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday, and by Monday afternoon had already surpassed 1.6 million Australian dollars — or a little more than $1 million — from nearly 29,000 donors.

“After witnessing the extraordinary actions of the hero who helped disarm one of the attackers during the Bondi tragedy, an act that prevented the loss of countless more lives, we felt compelled to act,” wrote a local automotive company that set up the GoFundMe, Car Hub Australia. “In a moment of chaos and danger, he stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety.”

Car Hub Australia kicked off the fundraiser with a donation of 50,000 Australian dollars “to honour this absolute hero and help support him through recovery, and the lasting impact of this traumatic event.” Mr. Ackman, a member of the Jewish community, contributed the largest gift of 99,999 Australian dollars, or roughly $66,500. GoFundMe stated on Sunday that it was working directly with organizers to ensure the funds reach Mr. Ahmed and his family.

Mr. Ahmed immigrated to Australia after fleeing the civil war in Syria in 2006 and received citizenship in 2022. According to his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, the heroic bystander sustained about five bullet wounds to his left arm and is recovering from his first round of surgery at St. George Hospital in the Sydney suburb of Kogarah.

“Ahmed’s a humble man, he’s not interested in coverage, he just did what he was compelled to do as a human being on that day,” Mr. Issa told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He gets that gratitude from being in Australia. This is his way of conveying his gratitude for staying in Australia, for being granted citizenship.

Mr. Ahmed’s cousin, Jozay Alkanj, said they were having coffee in Bondi on Sunday when the shooting started. Just before Mr. Ahmed ran to tackle the shooter, Mr. Alkanj said he told him: “I’m going to die — please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives.”

The deadly shooting was carried out by Sydney resident Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram, on Sunday evening in what officials have identified as a targeted terrorist attack against the Jewish community. Around 7 p.m., the armed duo opened fire into a crowd of more than 1,000 people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on the beach, killing at least 15 men, women, and children, and injuring 40 others. Officers fatally shot the 50-year-old father at the scene, while his 24-year-old son was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Sajid came to Australia on a student visa in 1998, but he declined to disclose what country he came from. His son, Naveed, was born in Australia and had been flagged by Australian intelligence officials in 2019 over potential ties to Islamic extremists.

Mr. Ahmed was visited at the hospital on Monday by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, who stated that Mr. Ahmed’s “incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives.” Mr. Ahmed has also received praise from President Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that the Sydney resident was “very, very brave.”