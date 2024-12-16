Mother of Murdered Reeva Steenkamp Gives Chilling Warning to Oscar Pistorius’s New Lookalike Girlfriend

‘He’s still a danger to women,’ June Steenkamp says of the ‘Blade Runner’ Olympian.

Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympian who was convicted of murdering his model girlfriend in a fit of rage on Valentine’s day, has gotten cozy with a new woman with strikingly similar looks — and the new relationship has gotten a lot of attention, especially from the slain woman’s mother.

“I don’t understand how she doesn’t see a red flag about him because he has not lost his temper problem,” Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, 78, told UK newspaper The Sun in a recent interview.

“He was supposed to be under anger management when he was in jail, and at one stage, I stopped him coming out because I was annoyed that he wasn’t having treatment.”

Oscar Pistorius is dating Reeva Steenkamp doppleganger, Rita Greyling. Via Instagram

Pistorius, who was found guilty 11 years ago for the fatal Valentine’s Day shooting of his partner, 29-year-old model Reeva, was released on parole in January and has taken up with a new loever, 33-year-old Rita Greyling, who bears a striking resemblance to the Blade Runner’s victim.

Ms. Steenkamp says that the double leg amputee athlete is still a “danger to women” now that he’s free from prison.

“He’s still a danger to women. Reeva only knew him for three months, and she was dead, and he’s never confessed,” she said.

“He was angry – and he still has a problem with anger.”

Pistorius maintains that on February 14, 2013, he suddenly awoke early in the morning, believing that a burglar had broken into his Pretoria, South Africa home. He claimed he had heard someone in the bathroom and had fired a barrage of bullets through the door, killing Ms. Steenkamp.

Her family has long claimed that she was killed in a fit of rage as she tried to barricade herself from an angered Pistorius.

Since being granted Parole, Pistorius has been living in seclusion with his millionaire uncle in a fortified mansion in Pretoria and met Ms. Greyling through relatives.

Her family has also dealt with controversial headlines. In 2022, her brother, Willem Kruger, who was 29 at the time, had drowned during a party at Henbase Lodge in the rural South African town of Morgenzon. His death was initially ruled as accidental, but investigators reclassified the incident in December the following year and launched a murder inquiry after suspecting foul play.