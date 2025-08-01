Muhammad Tops U.K.’s Baby Boy Name Chart for Second Year in a Row

Alternate spellings like ‘Mohammed’ and ‘Mohammad’ put the name’s popularity even higher on the list.

Muhammad has secured the crown as the United Kingdom’s most popular baby name for boys for a second year in a row, marking a cultural shift in naming trends.

The name, which has Arabic and Muslim origins, has remained in the top 10 of yearly rankings released by the Office for National Statistics for nearly a decade, with a further rise in popularity beginning in 2023.

The ONS rankings are compiled using the exact spelling of names given on birth registrations. The name Muhammad earned its top ranking after approximately 5,700 boys were given the name in 2024 in England and Wales.

The name beat out more traditional names like Noah, Oliver, Arthur, and Leo which ranked at second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Another notable name on the list of boys’ first names, Yahya, rose into the top 100 for the first time in 2024, to the 93 spot. Yahya Sinwar is the Palestinian Hamas leader who organized the October 7 attacks against Israel who later died in combat against troops with the Israel Defense Forces.

The dominance of the top-ranked name becomes even more striking when accounting for spelling variations, as similar names with alternate spellings are ranked as separate entries. Mohammed claimed 21st place with 1,760 babies, while Mohammad secured 53rd place with 986.

Not as popular in the U.K. last year were names associated with Britain’s royal family. George was ranked sixth, with just over 3,000 babies given the name, and William came in 27th place.

The ranks also list unique names that were registered less than five times, including Cuthbert, Crispin, Beckham, and Awesome for the boys and Orchid, Poem, Sicily, and Everest for girls born last year.