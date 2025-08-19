The New York Sun

Netanyahu Accuses Australian Prime Minister of ‘Betraying Israel’ and ‘Abandoning Country’s Jews

The diplomatic crisis escalated on Monday when Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced a travel ban for a lawmaker from the Religious Zionism party.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to see the damaged Adass Israel Synagogue on December 10, 2024 at Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Prime Minister Netanyahu accused his Australian counterpart of “betraying Israel” and “abandoning” the country’s Jews. 

“History will remember (prime minister Anthony) Albanese for what he is: a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews,” Mr. Netanyahu said. 

Mr. Netanyahu’s comment came after Australia’s foreign minister said the Israeli government is “isolating” Israel at a time when “dialogue and diplomacy” are needed. 

“At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mrs. Wong reacted to Israel revoking the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, which came in response to Canberra banning Israeli lawmaker, Simcha Rothman, from entering the country as well as recognizing Palestine as a state. 

“This is an unjustified reaction, following Australia’s decision to recognise Palestine,” Mrs. Wong said, adding that she will continue to with with partners around the world for a “two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and release of the hostages”.

The diplomatic crisis between Australia and Israel escalated on Monday when Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced a travel ban for Mr. Rothman, a lawmaker from the Religious Zionism party. 

“If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here. Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe,” Mr. Burke said. 

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, reacted to the move, saying that he revoked the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority. 

Mr. Sa’ar also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to “carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel.”

“This follows Australia’s decisions to recognize a ‘Palestinian state’ and against the backdrop of Australia’s unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures, including former Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rotman,” Mr. Sa’ar added. 

“While antisemitism is raging in Australia, including manifestations of violence against Jews and Jewish institutions, the Australian government is choosing to fuel it by false accusations, as if the visit of Israeli figures will disrupt public order and harm Australia’s Muslim population. It is shameful and unacceptable!” Mr. Sa’ar concluded. 

Mrs. Wong fired back at Mr. Sa’ar on Tuesday, saying: “The Australian government will always take decisive action against antisemitism.”

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom have also imposed sanctions on Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, for “inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

Both Mr. Ben-Gvir and Mr. Smotrich publicly backed Mr. Rothman following Australia’s decision to cancel his visa.

“In the face of all the antisemites in the world, the people of Israel stand behind you and support you. Continue to proudly voice Israel’s stance. We won’t stop until complete victory!,” Mr. Smotrich said. 

Mr. Ben-Gvir said that the “active support of the Australian government for Hamas and terrorists, and the entry ban against MK Simcha Rothman, are a historical stain and a shame for the Australian government.”

Mr. Confino is a Middle East correspondent based in Israel, where he’s been covering the region since 2018.

