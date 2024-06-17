The New York Sun

Netanyahu Dissolves Israel’s War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolts Government

Going forward the prime minister plans to hold smaller forums with some of his government members for sensitive issues surrounding the war.

Abir Sultan/pool via AP, file
From left, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, October 28, 2023. Abir Sultan/pool via AP, file
TIA GOLDENBERG
TEL AVIV — Prime Minister Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the premier’s handling of the war.

The move was widely expected following the departure of a centrist opposition party leader, Benny Gantz, earlier this month, which he said came after mounting frustrations over Mr. Netanyahu’s handling of the war. 

Mr. Gantz’s absence makes Mr. Netanyahu more dependent on his allies on the right to govern and the dissolution of the War Cabinet underlines that shift is underway as Israel continues its eight-month-long war in Gaza.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change with the media, said that going forward Mr. Netanyahu would hold smaller forums with some of his government members for sensitive issues surrounding the war. 

That includes his security Cabinet, where rightist governing partners who oppose cease-fire deals and have voiced support for reoccupying Gaza, are members.

The War Cabinet was formed in the early days of the war, when Mr. Gantz joined the coalition in a show of unity following the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. 

He had demanded that a small decision-making body steer the war, in a bid to sideline rightist members of Mr. Netanyahu’s government.

It was made up of three members — Mr. Gantz, Mr. Netanyahu, and the defense minister, Yoav Gallant — and together they made important decisions throughout the course of the war.

Associated Press

