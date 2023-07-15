The New York Sun

Netanyahu in ‘Good Condition’ After Being Rushed to Hospital, His Office Says 

An unidentified official is quoted as saying the Israeli premier had fainted at home but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Abir Sultan/pool via AP, file
Prime Minister Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at Jerusalem, June 25, 2023. Abir Sultan/pool via AP, file
ASSOCIATED PRESS
JERUSALEM — The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in “good condition” as he underwent a medical evaluation, his office said.

The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

A leading Israeli news site, Walla, quoted an unidentified official close to Mr. Netanyahu as saying he had fainted at home but was fully conscious at the hospital. Another news site, Haaretz, quoted hospital officials as saying Mr. Netanyahu was conscious and walking on his own. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Mr. Netanyahu, 73, is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Mr. Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

Israel is in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

