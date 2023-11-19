Netanyahu Lays Out Preconditions for Post-War Administration at Gaza

Israel’s requirements could trigger a radical reshaping of Palestinian-Arab social institutions after years in which hate has been taught in UN-sponsored Palestinian Arab schools.

Prime Minister Netanyahu laid out for the first time Israel’s pre-conditions for the post-war administration of Gaza — starting with the insistence that any new administration in Gaza acknowledge the truth about what happened on October 7 and the days after.

The Israeli premier’s declaration followed an accusation by the Palestinian Authority, in an official statement, that Israel had slaughtered its own citizens on October 7. And that it did so for propaganda purposes. Mr. Netanyahu called the claim “utterly preposterous.”

Then he made clear, in a statement, that his goal is that “any future administration in Gaza does not deny the massacre, does not educate its children to become terrorists, does not pay for terrorists, and does not tell its children that their ultimate goal in life is to see the destruction and dissolution of the State of Israel.”

While the precise form that Gaza’s post-war governance will take has yet to be clarified, Mr. Netanyahu’s declaration lays down non-negotiable guidelines that will trigger a radical reshaping of Palestinian social institutions. It follows years during which Israel has complained about the jihadi themes that pollute the curriculum taught in UN-sponsored Palestinian schools.

Generations of Gazan children have been indoctrinated into the belief that Zionism is an illegitimate movement of Jewish interlopers who must be expelled to make way for the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state. It’s not just Hamas in Gaza. The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, now in the 17th year of his four-year term, presides over a regime that incentivizes terror and rejectionism, both in word and in deed.

Much has already been written about the PA’s “pay for slay” program that awards lucrative pensions to the families of terrorist murderers, with the greater the number of Jews killed, the higher the amount of payment. The Authority’s children’s TV channel routinely broadcasts programs promoting terrorism against Israel as the highest achievement to which Palestinians can aspire.