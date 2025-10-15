Netanyahu Warns ‘All Hell’ Will Break Loose If Hamas Refuses To Disarm

Israel and Hamas began discussions on the second phase of the peace plan, which includes disarming Hamas and installing a transitional government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that “all hell” will break loose if the terror group refuses to disarm.

Mr. Netanyahu said Israel “agreed to give peace a chance… We agreed, let’s get the first part done, and now let’s give a chance to do the second part,” Mr. Netanyahu told CBS News.

“First, Hamas has to give up its arms… And second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There’s no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That’s demilitarization,” the prime minister said.

Mr. Netanyahu also said he heard President Trump saying that Hamas “better do it (disarm) or… all hell breaks loose.”

“Well, I hope it doesn’t. I hope we can do this peacefully. We’re certainly ready to do so,” the prime minister continued.

Mr. Trump did indeed warn Hamas to lay down its weapons on Tuesday, saying: “We will disarm them. And it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently. But they will disarm.”

Mr. Netanyahu also said Israel has to be able to maintain its ability to defend itself “because freedom is not permanent, nor is it automatic. If you cannot defend free societies, they will be overtaken by authoritarian or totalitarian regimes.”

Israel and Hamas reportedly began discussions on the second phase of Mr. Trump’s peace plan, which includes disarming Hamas and installing a transitional government in Gaza made up of Palestinian technocrats.

A source familiar with the issue told New York Sun that talks “never stopped” and that they are currently continuing.

Hamas, meanwhile, transferred another four bodies of slain hostages to Israel on Tuesday night. Israel has been vocal about Hamas releasing all remaining bodies as soon as possible, as per the agreement.

Following the release of the four bodies, which brings it to a total of eight so far, Israel decided to halt punitive measures against Hamas.

Humanitarian aid will flow as planned and the Rafah border crossing will open, Israel’s Public Broadcaster KAN reported.

The decision comes after Israel reportedly informed the UN that the Rafah border crossing wouldn’t open and only 300 trucks with aid would enter Gaza instead of the agreed upon 600, according to Reuters.

Israel identified the first three bodies as Uriel Baruch (35), Tamir Nimrodi (20), and Eitan Levy (53). But the fourth body was found not to be that of an Israeli hostage.

“Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages. Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages,” the IDF said.

Mr. Nimrodi’s family issued a statement following the identification, saying: “After two agonizing years of uncertainty, filled with hope and a desire for a different outcome, we received the heartbreaking news confirming the identification of our beloved Tamir. We are in a moment of pain and mourning, but we will not abandon the families of the hostages until the last one is brought home.”

Another four bodies are expected to be released by Hamas on Wednesday, leaving another 16 left in Gaza.

Mr. Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, saying: “The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned. The public is asked to respect the families’ privacy and refrain from spreading rumors and unofficial and unverified information.”