New Study Sheds Light on Authenticity of Shroud of Turin

Scientists have unveiled groundbreaking new evidence that could show how Jesus Christ was buried after his crucifixion.

The Shroud of Turin, a linen cloth featuring the image of a bearded man, has been the subject of intrigue and debate for centuries. While some believe the shroud was used to wrap Jesus’s body, others have dismissed it as a medieval hoax.

New research, though, suggests that the fabric dates back approximately 2,000 years, aligning with the period when Jesus is believed to have lived and died. Most historical estimates suggest Jesus was crucified in 33 A.D. — nearly 2,000 years ago, based on the Julian calendar and biblical accounts.

Italian researchers employed advanced X-ray technology to analyze the linen’s age. The Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council examined eight small fabric samples, focusing on intricate details of the linen’s structure and cellulose patterns. By using specific aging metrics, including temperature and humidity, they determined the cloth’s age, the Sun reports.

Earlier research in 1988 used carbon dating to assert that the shroud was produced between the years 1260 and 1390, suggesting it originated in the Middle Ages. The Shroud of Turin has been preserved since 1578 in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista at Turin, Italy, lending the relic its name.

Biblical accounts identify Joseph of Arimathea as the man who wrapped Jesus’s body in linen and placed it in a tomb. A passage from Matthew 27:59-60 reads, “Joseph took the body and wrapped it in a new linen cloth. He put Jesus’ body in a new tomb that he had dug in a wall of rock.”

The image on the shroud depicts a man with sunken eyes, estimated to be between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall. Researchers have identified markings on the body that correspond with crucifixion wounds described in the Bible. Signs of injuries from a thorny crown, wounds to the arms and shoulders, and lacerations on the back have all been observed.