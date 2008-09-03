A Climber Supports Effort To Ground Daredevils in City

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A bill that would land daredevils who climb or jump off city buildings in jail has gained an unlikely supporter: David Malone, who scaled the New York Times building in July, says he backs the legislation proposed by Council Member Peter Vallone Jr.

“I think certainly it’s a dangerous activity to climb most buildings and could be deterred by having a law in place that specifies the exact penalties,” Mr. Malone, 29, said in an interview yesterday. “I think that’s a very good idea.”

Three people have gone up the New York Times building this year, with Mr. Malone being the most recent. In July, he climbed to the 11th floor, where he unfurled a banner promoting his theories on Al Qaeda.

Mr. Vallone crafted the bill, which is expected to be voted on this week, after a judge threw out reckless endangerment charges filed by the city against Jeb Corliss, who in 2006 attempted to parachute from the Empire State Building before being stopped by security. A state appeals court has since reinstated the charges.

Mr. Vallone said yesterday that the recent spate of Times building climbers shows that the city is in danger of becoming “a magnet for daredevils” if action is not taken. If Mr. Vallone’s bill passes, people who climb or leap off of structures more than 50 feet in height without a permit would face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

While Mr. Corliss has opposed Mr. Vallone’s legislation, stating that there is a “fundamental human right” to leap off buildings, Mr. Malone, who faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and graffiti charges, said yesterday that he was aware of the consequences of his actions and has no regrets. According to Mr. Malone, his Web site on Al Qaeda has received more than 1 million new visitors since the feat.