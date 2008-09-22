Bomb Scare Causes Terminal Closing at Newark

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Officials at Newark Liberty International Airport closed down a terminal and blocked a runway after a bomb scare yesterday.

The false alarm centered on an unattended package that police discovered in Terminal B of the airport, officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. After a bomb-sniffing dog indicated that the package contained explosive materials, officials evacuated the terminal and closed the runways outside to incoming and outgoing traffic at about 3 p.m. yesterday, officials said. A bomb squad dispatched to investigate the package determined that it was not an explosive device and the terminal was reopened by 4:30 p.m., officials said.

According to a spokesman for the Port Authority, no arrival or departure times were delayed because of the evacuation.