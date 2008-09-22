The New York Sun

Bomb Scare Causes Terminal Closing at Newark

BENJAMIN SARLIN
Officials at Newark Liberty International Airport closed down a terminal and blocked a runway after a bomb scare yesterday.

The false alarm centered on an unattended package that police discovered in Terminal B of the airport, officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. After a bomb-sniffing dog indicated that the package contained explosive materials, officials evacuated the terminal and closed the runways outside to incoming and outgoing traffic at about 3 p.m. yesterday, officials said. A bomb squad dispatched to investigate the package determined that it was not an explosive device and the terminal was reopened by 4:30 p.m., officials said.

According to a spokesman for the Port Authority, no arrival or departure times were delayed because of the evacuation.

