NBC Urged To Examine China’s Record

Elected officials and activists are challenging NBC to take a critical look at China’s human rights record as the TV network broadcasts the Olympic Games from Beijing this month.

The major American television networks have not give adequate coverage to China’s role in the ongoing violence in the Darfur region of Sudan, Council Member Eric Gioia said yesterday, noting that China sells weapons to the Sudanese government and is the country’s largest purchaser of oil.

“NBC does not stand alone in not publicizing the crisis in Darfur, but NBC does have a unique opportunity to highlight China’s role,” Mr. Gioia, a likely candidate for public advocate, said at a press conference at the United Nations. “That is why during the Olympic coverage this should be something they are talking about.”

The International Criminal Court moved recently to indict President al-Bashir of Sudan on war crimes charges.

Last month, protesters disrupted a taping of NBC’s “Today” show to protest the network’s handling of China and Darfur. Asked on Monday about the network’s planned coverage during the Olympics, the show’s producer, Jim Bell, told the Los Angeles Times that NBC is planning to “deal with the issues as they come” during the games and address questions being raised about the country’s human rights record.

City officials have publicly condemned China’s human rights record on several issues ahead of the Beijing Games. Mr. Gioia wrote a resolution last year in the City Council calling on corporate sponsors of the Olympics, such as NBC, to drop their support for the games. Council Member Simcha Felder in March called for a boycott of the games over Sudan, and Council Member Tony Avella introduced a separate resolution earlier this year calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the games from Beijing in response to China’s treatment of Tibet.

As the Olympics approach, China also has drawn criticism for restricting Western reporters’ access to the Internet and for revoking a visa yesterday for a former Olympic speed skater who planned to attend the games, Joey Cheek. Mr. Cheek co-founded Team Darfur, a group of athletes that have called attention to China’s links to Sudan. Another member of the group, former Olympic swimmer Kendra Zanotto, has also been barred from attending the games.

The White House press secretary, Dana Perino, told reporters yesterday that the Bush administration was “disturbed” by Mr. Cheek’s treatment. President Bush reportedly is set to deliver a speech today in Thailand rebuking China for its policies on religious freedom and human rights.