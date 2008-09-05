Diversity Day in Brooklyn Is Reaction to Hate Crimes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Brooklyn residents of all races and genders — and even species — are invited this weekend to Celebrate our Diversity Day, an event organized by state Senator Eric Adams.

The day is designed to “observe and honor the multiplicity of ethnicities, cultures, religions, and lifestyles that make up our great borough,” Mr. Adams said. It will bring together residents for a community dog run in Prospect Park on Saturday morning and a bike ride later through several neighborhoods, including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Park Slope, Crown Heights, and Borough Park.

Mr. Adams said yesterday that he felt compelled to create the event after a series of hate crimes in Crown Heights earlier this year.

“I realized we don’t know each other well enough as neighbors,” Mr. Adams said in an interview. “Instead of fearing our diversity, I think we should celebrate living in a diverse environment.”

According to Mr. Adams, bringing pet owners together both fosters a closer-knit community and provides a metaphor for his diverse district, which includes significant Jewish, Asian, African-American, Latino, and Caribbean communities.

“If we just see how German shepherds and poodles can play together, then clearly Irish and African-Americans can associate as well,” Mr. Adams said.

The bike portion is intended to give residents a view of neighborhoods they may not be familiar with and showcase the many ethnic groups that occupy Mr. Adams’s district. According to Mr. Adams, if the event proves a success he will mount an effort to create a citywide Celebrate our Diversity Day as well.