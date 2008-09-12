The New York Sun

Join

Officer Shot in the Leg on Staten Island

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BENJAMIN SARLIN
BENJAMIN SARLIN

Police are searching for suspects after a police officer was shot in Staten Island yesterday during an apparent robbery.

According to police, an off-duty officer, Damion Lawrence, 27, was in a parked car with two individuals at 195 Trantor Place in Staten Island when three robbers, all armed with guns, surrounded the car from the sides and rear. One of the robbers then opened the door, reached in to search Mr. Lawrence, and, after detecting that the officer had a firearm, shot him twice in the right leg with his own .45-caliber handgun, police said. Police say a small quantity of marijuana was later found in Mr. Lawrence’s pants. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested Allan Floyd, 18, and charged him with assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. They later arrested Joban Rivera, who has not yet been charged with a crime. Police are also searching for a third man, Naquan Thomas, in connection with the crime. None of the guns used in the crime have been recovered, but the shooting was captured on video, police said.

BENJAMIN SARLIN
BENJAMIN SARLIN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use