Officer Shot in the Leg on Staten Island

Police are searching for suspects after a police officer was shot in Staten Island yesterday during an apparent robbery.

According to police, an off-duty officer, Damion Lawrence, 27, was in a parked car with two individuals at 195 Trantor Place in Staten Island when three robbers, all armed with guns, surrounded the car from the sides and rear. One of the robbers then opened the door, reached in to search Mr. Lawrence, and, after detecting that the officer had a firearm, shot him twice in the right leg with his own .45-caliber handgun, police said. Police say a small quantity of marijuana was later found in Mr. Lawrence’s pants. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested Allan Floyd, 18, and charged him with assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. They later arrested Joban Rivera, who has not yet been charged with a crime. Police are also searching for a third man, Naquan Thomas, in connection with the crime. None of the guns used in the crime have been recovered, but the shooting was captured on video, police said.