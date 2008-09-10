Police: New Yorkers Can Help Solve Crimes Using Cell Phones, PDAs

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New Yorkers’ cell phones and PDAs can now be used for police surveillance, thanks to new technology that allows people to send pictures and video to detectives from electronic devices.

Police said the new technology will help them to identify and track suspects and that the images also could be helpful as evidence in criminal prosecutions.

At a press conference introducing the new technology at 1 Police Plaza yesterday, Mayor Bloomberg said New Yorkers could help police by photographing a car speeding away from the scene of an accident or a distinguishing tattoo on a person who has committed a crime. He cautioned, however, that people who wish to help should take care not to put themselves in harm’s way in pursuit of a photo or video.

To send a photo or video, New Yorkers must first call 911 to report the related crime to the police, who will assign an officer from the city’s Real Time Crime Center to call back and provide an address for sending the materials. The city also will accept pictures of damaged or trash-strewn pavement or city property through 311.

The cost of implementing picture capability for 911 is $100,000, and $150,000 for 311, a spokesman for the mayor’s office said.