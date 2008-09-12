Police Search for Suspects In Bronx Murder

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police are turning to the public for help tracking two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 7 p.m., police responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired arrived at East 167th Street and Sheridan Avenue and found Amaou Fall, 32, with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was several blocks from his home on Grand Concourse, near Claremont Park.

Emergency medical workers examined Fall and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crime.

Police said yesterday they are seeking two men in connection with the murder and have put out a public appeal to help in locating them for questioning.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terreck Lagrand, 29, and Joshua Hughes, 19, to contact the police tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.