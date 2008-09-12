The New York Sun

Join

Police Search for Suspects In Bronx Murder

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BENJAMIN SARLIN
BENJAMIN SARLIN

Police are turning to the public for help tracking two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 7 p.m., police responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired arrived at East 167th Street and Sheridan Avenue and found Amaou Fall, 32, with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was several blocks from his home on Grand Concourse, near Claremont Park.

Emergency medical workers examined Fall and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crime.

Police said yesterday they are seeking two men in connection with the murder and have put out a public appeal to help in locating them for questioning.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terreck Lagrand, 29, and Joshua Hughes, 19, to contact the police tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.

BENJAMIN SARLIN
BENJAMIN SARLIN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use