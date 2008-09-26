The New York Sun

President Clinton Calls Bloomberg One of City’s Greatest Mayors

BENJAMIN SARLIN
President Clinton heaped praise on Mayor Bloomberg yesterday, calling him an exceptional candidate for any job in the nation.

Mr. Clinton’s support boosts the mayor’s résumé at a time when observers have discussed him as a potential Cabinet choice for either Senator McCain or Senator Obama.

At the 2008 annual meeting of the former president’s humanitarian foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, Mr. Clinton described Mr. Bloomberg as “one of the greatest mayors that this city or any city ever had.”

“There is no job to be done in America in any area of importance to our future that he would probably not do better than just about anybody else I ever met,” Mr. Clinton said.

His remarks came as he introduced Mr. Bloomberg as part of a panel discussion on urban growth moderated by a former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson.

Political observers have suggested that Mr. Bloomberg could be a strong candidate for Treasury secretary, head of the World Bank, or head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, among other positions. Mr. McCain said earlier this week that Mr. Bloomberg should be tapped to oversee the $700 billion fund that would be created by a federal bailout that President Bush has proposed.

The annual meeting yesterday also featured speeches from Messrs. McCain and Obama, who each called for a bipartisan effort to craft legislation addressing the current financial crisis and praised Mr. Clinton for his humanitarian efforts.

