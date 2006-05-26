Weld Tacks Toward Pataki as Faso Has Momentum

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Days after denigrating Governor Pataki’s plans for a ground zero memorial, Republican gubernatorial candidate William Weld could be looking to make amends. He’s rolling out a plan for energy tax breaks that is a mirror image of the governor’s agenda.

On the eve of the state Republican Convention, Mr. Weld dialed up reporters to promote his proposals to eliminate the state gasoline sales tax, boost environmental spending, and give New Yorkers large tax credits to encourage them to buy hybrid cars.

Mr. Weld’s plan appears to be ripped from the playbook of Mr. Pataki, who on Sunday signed legislation capping the sales tax on gasoline and came out with a series of measures aimed at expanding the usage of renewable fuels.

Two of those items are identical to components in Mr. Weld’s own plan, which he is expected to officially unveil today at a campaign stop at a gas station. The environmental measures also reflect Mr. Weld’s strategy of appealing to both fiscal conservatives and more moderate voters.

For the two Republican candidates, Mr. Weld and John Faso, yesterday was a day of foraging for delegate votes and campaign cash. People close to the campaigns said they couldn’t predict the results of the convention, but both sides are gearing up for what could be the most drama-filled party gathering in decades.

A former governor of Massachusetts, Mr. Weld is looking to retake the momentum that in recent weeks has appeared to shift to Mr. Faso, a former assemblyman who has successfully wooed the support of key downstate Republican county leaders who were expected to back Mr. Weld. An endorsement from the governor could provide the Weld camp a boost by giving delegates reassurance about the state of his campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Weld yesterday said he wants to abolish the 4% state sales tax on fuel purchases, which would reduce the tax of gasoline by more than 12 cents a gallon. He said he is “agnostic” about whether he would push for the elimination of local gasoline sales taxes, which average 4% in the state.

At the same time, he’s proposing to dedicate 2% – or more than $2 billion – of the state budget to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund, which finances environmental projects. Until the state gas tax is eliminated, revenue from the tax should also be poured into the fund, Mr. Weld said.

“The state should be spending about two cents out of a dollar on environmental and conservation and protection measures,” Mr. Weld told The New York Sun.

He also wants to give drivers a $2,000 dollar-for-dollar tax credit for purchases of hybrid cars and a property tax credit to gas station owners for installing renewable fuel pumps. Mr. Pataki announced that he would be proposing those very same measures when he signed a bill that removed the sales tax on gasoline above the $2-a-gallon mark.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Weld, speaking at building industry forum, criticized one of Mr. Pataki’s most important legacy projects, the ground zero memorial, saying, “I don’t happen to get the idea of a hole in the ground as a memorial.” Mr. Pataki, an ardent supporter of the design for the underground design, later told reporters that Mr. Weld was entitled to his opinion.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Weld, Andrea Tantaros, said the candidate’s support for the environment is longstanding. One of Mr. Weld’s most memorable moments as governor of Massachusetts was when he jumped head-first into the Charles River after signing a river protection bill.

Mr. Faso earlier in the month proposed eliminating the sales tax on fuel purchases between Memorial Day and Labor Day. New Yorkers pay the highest gas taxes in the nation – 45.8 cents a gallon in state and local taxes.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Faso said he opposes getting rid of the gasoline sales tax entirely and prefers to direct the revenue toward roads and bridges projects, which are often financed with state debt.