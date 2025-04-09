Nightclub Roof Collapse Leaves Rescue Workers Desperately Searching for Voices Calling Out for Help Beneath the Rubble

More than 100 people are killed, including professional baseball players, politicians, and others. Another 160 are still missing.

Rescue workers in the Dominican Republic are racing against the clock to pull pleading survivors out of the rubble of a nightclub after the roof collapsed during a merengue concert.

The crews have been focusing searches over the span of 12 hours on three specific areas of the Jet Set nightclub in the capital of Santo Domingo listening for faint cries for help beneath the rubble, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re hearing some sounds,” Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations said. “We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble.”

Survivors trapped under the debris have also made phone calls in a desperate plea for their rescue.

Governor of the Montecristo province, Nelsy Cruz, who is also the sister of Major League Baseball all-star Nelson Cruz, was among those trapped and had called President Luis Abinader in the immediate wake of the roof collapse saying she was trapped, first lady Raquel Abraje said to reporters. Ms. Cruz was rescued but later died at an area hospital from her injuries.

“This is too great a tragedy,” Ms. Abraje said.

At least 300 people were inside during a merengue concert at the popular venue where many politicians, athletes, and others were in attendance. when the roof suddenly caved in. Among the 113 people believed to have been killed included two former MLB players, according to a report from CNN.

Pitcher Octavio Dotel, who formally played with 13 major league teams, the second highest of any player in history, was pulled from the rubble but died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Tony Blanco, who played for the Washington Nationals, was also killed in the collapse.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing, was believed to have initially been rescued, but rescue crews are still searching for the musician.

Mr. Pérez’s manager said the collapse happened about an hour into the performance and instantly killed the group’s saxophonist.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” Enrique Paulino said to the AP.

The Jet Set Club said in a statement that it was working with authorities to determine what caused the collapse.

“There are no words to express the pain this event has caused. What happened has been devastating for everyone,” Owner Antonion Espaillat said.