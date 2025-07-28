‘Not So Interested in Talking Anymore’: Trump Shortens Deadline for Russia To Agree to Ukraine Ceasefire

‘If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait?’ Trump says.

President Trump says he is shortening a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine to 10 to 12 days from Monday, suggesting that he will level new sanctions on Moscow if it fails to fall in line.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Trump said he had told President Putin he had 50 days to come to a ceasefire agreement. Without it, Mr. Trump has threatened 100 percent secondary tariffs against any country that continues to trade with Russia.

India and China are two countries that could be greatly impacted by those tariffs. Mr. Trump says Russia could also face new sanctions on its own goods.

Mr. Trump mentioned the new deadline while speaking alongside Prime Minister Starmer at his Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland. He says he will make an official announcement about the deadline Monday evening or Tuesday.

Mr. Trump has made it clear in recent weeks that he has lost patience with Mr. Putin when it comes to the war in Ukraine. The pair has had multiple calls about the situation but there has been no movement toward a pause in the violence. Mr. Trump says he is “very disappointed in Putin.”

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” Mr. Trump added. “If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait?”

Stating that up to 7,000 Russian and Ukrainian troops are dying a week in the fighting, along with many civilians, Mr. Trump said, “He’s gotta make a deal. Too many people are dying.”

“Based on common sense you’d think he’d want to make a deal. We’ll find out,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump campaigned on a promise to end the war within a matter of days of taking office. Living up to that promise has proven to be much harder than he envisioned.

“I’ve always gotten along with President Putin,” Mr. Trump said. “I never really thought this would happen. I thought we’d be able to negotiate something and maybe that will still happen but it’s very late in the process, so I’m disappointed.”

Mr. Trump noted that Russian attacks are devastating for Ukraine, which signed an economic partnership with the United States in April.

“[Russia is] taking out the electric — it’s gonna take years to rebuild it. That’s gonna be the next problem. … Many of the cities are knocked down to the ground. Many of the people have left, but many have stayed,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump has softened his position on sending more arms to Ukraine in recent weeks. He reached an agreement earlier this month to sell weapons to NATO countries to supply Ukraine.

“I’m not so interested in talking anymore,” Mr. Trump said.