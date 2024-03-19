Obama’s London Trip, an ‘Informal Meeting’ Related to His Foundation, Raises Questions Online

After President Obama visited London’s Downing Street for a private meeting with Prime Minister Sunak, speculation circulated online about what might be on his agenda.

When leaving, reporters asked questions about his surprise trip, democracy in Russia, and if he had time to chat, to which he responded, “I’m tempted.”

Theories about the visit included the idea that he might have information about the recent Kate Middleton scandal or that he, rather than President Biden, is in charge behind the scenes. Some social media users suggested that the meeting could violate the Logan Act, which prevents private citizens from unauthorized correspondence or attempts to influence foreign governments.

Yet, Downing Street representatives have said that it was an informal one-on-one to discuss a variety of topics.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Barack Obama to no. 10 this afternoon for an informal meeting, as part of the former president’s visit to London with the Obama Foundation,” a Downing Street representative told the New York Post, adding that “they discussed a range of issues, including international affairs and AI.”

The Obama Foundation says its mission is to “change the world” and inspire people to action.

“Day in and day out, we’re supporting and connecting values-based changemakers around the globe, by working to create a world where girls have equal opportunities to pursue their dreams through access to education, and by fostering safe and supportive communities where young men of color have clear pathways to opportunity,” its mission statement reads.

Mr. Obama’s visit comes as the lack of public appearances by Catherine, the princess of Wales, has sparked global concern, dubbed as #KateGate, which escalated after a doctored photo of her went viral. The U.S. Sun reported on video footage of her strolling through a farm shop on Monday. Kensington Palace has insisted she is “doing well” and is maintaining medical privacy after having surgery on her abdomen, calling the social media theories about her “madness.”