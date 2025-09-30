One in Seven Italians Believe Attacks on Jews Are Justified, New Survey Suggests

‘People need to care more that being a Jew in 2025 can still be a matter of life or death,’ writes Israeli author and advocate, Hen Mazzig.

A troubling new survey has found that some 15 percent of Italians say physical violence against Jewish people is “entirely or fairly justifiable” — a stark indicator of rising antisemitism in one of Europe’s largest nations.

The poll of 800 adults across the peninsula, conducted by Italian research firm SWG, suggests widespread tolerance for antisemitic behavior. Nearly one in five respondents said antisemitic graffiti on walls and public spaces is legitimate, and 20 percent said retaliatory attacks against those with pro-Israel views are reasonable — including assaults on pro-Israel professors or businesses refusing service to Israeli customers.

“People need to care more that being a Jew in 2025 can still be a matter of life or death,” an Israeli author and advocate, Hen Mazzig, wrote in response to the poll’s findings. “If attacking Jews becomes socially acceptable, I’m terrified of what kind of atrocities it would take for the world to finally speak up.”

The poll’s conclusions reflect a broader and increasingly dangerous trend across Europe. While antisemitism has long plagued the continent, incidents surged dramatically following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Jewish communities have experienced unprecedented levels of harassment, physical violence, and online hatred.

The impact on daily life has been profound. A 2024 survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights found that 76 percent of European Jews now avoid wearing religious items such as kippahs or Stars of David outside their homes or synagogues. One-third reported staying away from Jewish events or sites altogether, citing safety concerns.

Demonstrations have erupted in Italy over Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s refusal to recognize Palestinian statehood while Hamas remains in power and continues holding Israeli hostages. Her stance breaks with recent decisions by Britain, Canada, and France to recognize a state of Palestine.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has condemned the wave of recognitions, arguing at the United Nations General Assembly that the timing sends the message that “murdering Jews pays off.”