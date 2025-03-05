‘One Way or the Other’: Trump’s Vow To ‘Get’ Greenland Sparks International Tension and Local Outrage

President Trump has once again stirred both controversy and curiosity with his latest move — declaring his intention to bring Greenland into the United States fold, “one way or the other.”

The statement, delivered during a speech to Congress on Tuesday, came just a week before Greenland’s citizens are set to vote in parliamentary elections.

Trump at first struck a diplomatic tone in his comments on the Danish territory. “We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America,” he said. “We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.”

But the narrative quickly shifted as Mr. Trump openly admitted his administration’s ambition to acquire Greenland from Denmark, one of Europe’s most steadfast American allies. “We need it really for international world security,” he said. “And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

The rhetoric has rattled many in Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory known for its vast natural resources and strategic location in the Arctic. Residents of the icy island view the prospect of American control not as an opportunity but as a threat, sparking concerns about sovereignty and national identity.

Greenland’s prime minister, Múte Bourup Egede, fired back Wednesday with defiance. Declaring “Greenland is ours,” Mr. Egede rejected the notion of the United States acquiring the island through any means.

Taking to Facebook, Mr. Egede wrote in Greenlandic and Danish, “We don’t want to be Americans, nor Danes; We are Kalaallit. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and cannot simply be taken. Our future will be decided by us in Greenland,” he said.

Kalaallit is the term for Greenlandic Inuit, the largest ethnic group in the territory. It is also a contemporary term for the indigenous people of Greenland.

Mr. Egede’s post resonated strongly as a rallying cry for Greenlanders, many of whom now view Mr. Trump’s remarks as a trigger to push harder for full independence from Denmark. The notion of complete sovereignty has become a key talking point as the nation heads into its pivotal election.

Other Danish officials have been quick to dismiss Mr. Trump’s proposition. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, speaking diplomatically, said he doubted Greenlanders wanted to sever ties with Denmark in favor of becoming “an integrated part of America.”

Mr. Løkke sought to emphasize Greenlanders’ right to decide their own future. “I’m very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this,” Mr. Løkke stated during a trip to Finland. “They want to loosen their ties to Denmark; we’re working on that, to have a more equal relationship.”

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that next week’s elections are “free and fair” and devoid of external influence.