Orwellian Health Rules Leave Coke Drinkers Angry in England: ‘Are We In North Korea?’

Popular stores and restaurants are ending free refills on sugary sodas due to new regulations.

Customers in England are angry over new health rules that are forcing popular restaurants and stores to stop offering free refills on sugary drinks like sodas and hot chocolate.

New regulations went into effect this month aimed at reducing the promotion of unhealthy foods.

Fast food chain Nano’s has ended its popular bottomless Coca-Cola promotion to comply with the rules.

One customer posted a photo on X of a notice on the Coke machine with the comment, “wtf is this country?”

The message says that “It’s one glass only” for regular Coke because of the new law. “Still thirsty? Help yourself to any of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks,” the sign reads.

Another user responded with “Bizarre Orwellian mess.”

Social influencer Jonny Velvet posted a video on TikTok of himself pouring a second glass of Coke for himself saying, “I hope I don’t get arrested for this.”

“What is this? Are we in North Korea?” he asked.

Mr. Velvet also noted that the Coke machine is next to a bottomless soft-serve ice cream machine that does not have a sign limiting customers to one serving.

“Doesn’t affect true Brits. We drink beer, not that American sugary bilge water,” someone else replied.

The regulations do have a carveout for drinks containing alcohol.

The supermarket chain Morrisons has announced its own change to its unlimited hot drink promotion due to the rules. Customers will no longer be able to get free refills on hot chocolates or mochas, the Independent reported.

Other chain restaurants are believed to be preparing to follow suit with their own bans on refills.

The rules were approved by the last Conservative government but were phased in over a series of years, with the latest just now going into effect.

The new regulations also prohibit unhealthy foods and drinks from being displayed in areas near checkout lines.