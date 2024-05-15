Parts of Paris Will Be Off-Limits Without a QR Code This Summer

The policy resembles the ‘Covid pass’ system used during the pandemic, where QR code passes on phone apps verified vaccination status.

Paris will be divided into security zones requiring passes for entry as part of heightened measures for the upcoming Olympic Games starting in July.

To bolster security, special measures will be in effect throughout the city. Individuals wishing to enter specific zones, including residents, must apply for a “Pass Jeux” (games pass) via a police-run platform.

Primarily affecting drivers, the requirement extends to pedestrians needing a QR code to access a designated “grey zone” around the River Seine, where the opening ceremony will occur. Officers will check the codes at entry points to each zone.

Pass applications opened on Tuesday, necessitating the upload of various documents for authorization.

The “grey zone,” active 24 hours a day from July 18 to July 26, will be lifted after the games’ official start. However, drivers will still need passes to enter “red” and “blue” zones covering significant city areas, while grey zones will cover event-specific locations.

To obtain a pass, applicants must provide proof of identity, an identity photo, their address, and potentially other documents such as vehicle registration or employer verification.