Protesters Clash With Police in Central London Following Deadly Stabbing at Taylor Swift Themed Dance Class

Angry protestors clash with police in central London in a second night of upheaval following the deadly mass-stabbing event at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of anti-immigrant demonstrators marched toward Parliament Square chanting “Rule Britannia,” “save our kids,” and “stop the boats.” The rioters, many of whom local media reports had been drinking alcohol, threw flares at a statue of Winston Churchill and clashed with police outside of Downing Street.

Police were reportedly attacked by rally-goers with beer cans and glass bottles. Other protestors tried to kick down a fence. Police were seen escorting people away in handcuffs.

The Metropolitan police were made aware of the protest, entitled “Enough is Enough,” ahead of Wednesday night and deployed officers to monitor the demonstration.

The Superintendent for the Metropolitan Police, Neil Holyoak, also released a statement urging “everyone to exercise their right to protest calmly and within the law,” noting that “any disorder will be dealt with swiftly.”

“Following the tragic events in Southport, it is understandable the public have strong feelings about this shocking incident,” he added. “But the subsequent violent, unlawful disorder that unfolded was completely unacceptable and driven by misinformation.”

The demonstration in Central London mirrors similar protests that have erupted across the United Kingdom in the days following Monday’s knife attack which left three young girls dead and a handful of others critically wounded.

Some of the most violent and chaotic protests have taken place in Southport, the northwestern English town in which the violent crime took place.

More than 50 officers were injured and 4 protestors were arrested after a riot erupted outside of a Southport Mosque on Tuesday night. The group, reportedly led by the right-wing English Defence League, threw items at a local mosque, forcing an Imam to barricade himself inside, and clashed with police who tried to break up the crowd.

Residents nearby speculated that the rioters were not Southport locals. “I think I can speak for the entirety of the Southport community when I say those were not our people,” resident Richard Townes told Sky News television. “Wherever they’ve come from, whatever their intentions, they were looking for some kind of excuse to incite violence.”

In the wake of the anti-immigrant protests, the Liverpool Region Mosque Network released a statement denouncing claims that the attack was related to Islam.

“A minority of people are attempting to portray that this inhumane act is somehow related to the Muslim community,” the group wrote on X. “Frankly it is not, and we must not let those who seek to divide us and spread hatred use this as an opportunity.”

The police arrested a 17-year-old from a nearby town shortly after the attacks and have indicated that they are not investigating the incident as “terror-related.” They have also rebuffed rumors that the assailant was an asylum seeker, but was born in Cardiff, Wales. He has not yet been publicly identified given his status as a minor.