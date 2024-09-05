Putin Gives ‘Infectiously’ Laughing Harris a Tongue-in-Cheek Endorsement, But Misses His ‘Favorite,’ Biden

He also took the time to make disparaging comments about former pal Trump.

President Putin continued to stir the pot of American politics from afar when he backed Vice President Harris in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential elections.

“Our ‘favorite,’ if you can call it that, was the current president, Mr. [Joe] Biden. But he was removed from the race, and he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. Well, we will do so – we will support her,” Mr. Putin said Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to a report from CNN. “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that she is doing well.”

Mr. Putin also took the time to make disparaging comments about Trump, criticizing the Republican nominee for enacting “so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia like no other president has ever introduced before him.”

Mr. Putin made the head-turning comments after a set of sanctions were announced by Mr. Biden in their efforts to fight a disinformation campaign backed by the Russian government to upend and influence the 2024 election in America.

According to the report, a trio of Russian companies were found to have used fake social media profiles to promote false narratives, and this was done under the direction of Mr. Putin, US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

An FBI Affidavit obtained by CNN allegedly contains an internal memorandum from one of the companies that shows their propaganda efforts to support Trump’s candidacy or whoever became the Republican nominee.