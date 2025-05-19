Putin Says He and Trump Had a ‘Frank’ and ‘Meaningful’ Discussion About Ukraine

The American president is now due to speak with President Zelensky about a cease-fire and a face-to-face meeting between Russia and Ukraine.

President Putin says he had a “frank” and “meaningful” conversation about the war in Ukraine with President Trump on Monday in a call that lasted for several hours. Now Mr. Trump is due to speak with President Zelensky.

According to the Russian state media outlet TASS, Mr. Putin described the call as very useful on Monday.

“The conversation took place, it lasted more than two hours,” Mr. Putin says, according to a translation provided by the outlet. “It was very meaningful and very frank, and in general, in my opinion, it is very useful in this regard.”

Ahead of his call with Mr. Putin on Monday morning, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he wants to end the “bloodbath” that has left thousands dead.

“THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’ THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK,” Mr. Trump wrote. “HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END.”

Though Mr. Trump is still expected to speak with Mr. Zelensky this afternoon, he did place a call to Ukraine’s leader before the call with Mr. Putin. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky what he should demand of the Russians during that conversation. Ukraine’s leader reportedly told Mr. Trump to push for a 30-day cease-fire, a sit-down meeting with the Ukrainians, Russians, and Americans all in attendance, and closer ties between the United States and Ukraine.

The Trump administration has seemingly grown frustrated with the Russians’ inability to come to the table for a deal. Vice President Vance remarked last week that the Russian Federation was “asking for too much,” though he cautioned that negotiations are ongoing.

“I’m not yet that pessimistic on this. I wouldn’t say the Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing to a resolution,” Mr. Vance told the Munich Leaders Meeting on May 7.

Mr. Putin abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with Mr. Zelensky in Turkey, which was scheduled for the same time that Mr. Trump was in the neighborhood, visiting the Gulf states on his first foreign trip. Even though he first proposed the meeting of the two leaders, Mr. Putin did not show up, leaving the American point man for the conflict — special envoy Steve Witkoff — to meet only with lower level officials.

“His sensibilities are that he’s got to get on the phone with President Putin, and that is going to clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place that we need to get to,” Mr. Witkoff said of Mr. Trump on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“I believe that the president is going to have a successful call with Vladimir Putin,” Mr. Witkoff said. “They know each other. The president is determined to get something done here.”