The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Putin Says Russia Successfully Tested Super-Scary Nuclear Torpedo Straight Out of Plotline of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’

‘This is a huge success,’ the president says during a hospital visit with Russian soldiers Wednesday.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix
Keri Russell at The Diplomat Season 3 Screening. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Is the Russian president a fan of Netflix’s “The Diplomat?” In an instance of life imitating art, Vladimir Putin says Russia has successfully tested a nuclear super torpedo, echoing a recent doomsday plot line from the political thriller.

The Russian president casually made the announcement while drinking tea with soldiers wounded in the war with Ukraine being treated at a hospital at Moscow. He boasted that his military tested the so-called “Poseidon” nuclear torpedo, which capable of triggering radioactive tsunamis that leave coastal cities uninhabitable.

“For the first time, we managed not only to launch it with a launch engine from a carrier submarine, but also to launch the nuclear power unit on which this device passed a certain amount of time,” Putin said. “There is nothing like this.”

“This is a huge success,” he added. “The Poseidon’s power significantly exceeds the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental range missile.”

A central plot for the third season of “The Diplomat” revolves around fears about the theft of a Poseidon missile from the wreckage of a nuclear sub wrecked off the coast of the United Kingdom. The show’s lead character, played by actor Keri Russell, becomes entrenched in high-stake negotiations over the recovery of the missing weapon.

Russia staged an additional nuclear launch drill last week, then announced Sunday that they had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile — another nuclear-capable weapon the Kremlin claims can penetrate any defense system.

Mr. Putin has framed both the Burevestnik and the Poseidon torpedo as responses to American provocations, including its 2001 withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and NATO’s expansion eastward.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use