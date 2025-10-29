Putin Says Russia Successfully Tested Super-Scary Nuclear Torpedo Straight Out of Plotline of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’

‘This is a huge success,’ the president says during a hospital visit with Russian soldiers Wednesday.

Is the Russian president a fan of Netflix’s “The Diplomat?” In an instance of life imitating art, Vladimir Putin says Russia has successfully tested a nuclear super torpedo, echoing a recent doomsday plot line from the political thriller.

The Russian president casually made the announcement while drinking tea with soldiers wounded in the war with Ukraine being treated at a hospital at Moscow. He boasted that his military tested the so-called “Poseidon” nuclear torpedo, which capable of triggering radioactive tsunamis that leave coastal cities uninhabitable.

“For the first time, we managed not only to launch it with a launch engine from a carrier submarine, but also to launch the nuclear power unit on which this device passed a certain amount of time,” Putin said. “There is nothing like this.”

“This is a huge success,” he added. “The Poseidon’s power significantly exceeds the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental range missile.”

A central plot for the third season of “The Diplomat” revolves around fears about the theft of a Poseidon missile from the wreckage of a nuclear sub wrecked off the coast of the United Kingdom. The show’s lead character, played by actor Keri Russell, becomes entrenched in high-stake negotiations over the recovery of the missing weapon.

Russia staged an additional nuclear launch drill last week, then announced Sunday that they had successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile — another nuclear-capable weapon the Kremlin claims can penetrate any defense system.

Mr. Putin has framed both the Burevestnik and the Poseidon torpedo as responses to American provocations, including its 2001 withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and NATO’s expansion eastward.