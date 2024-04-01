‘Revitalized’ Palestinian Authority, Welcomed by Biden Administration, Includes Antisemitic Leaders Who Call Jews ‘Apes and Pigs’ 

Another minister is an ‘outspoken terror supporter’ who ‘publicly glorified the murder of 37 Israeli civilians,’ a watchdog report released Monday found.

As America has been welcoming a “revitalized” Palestinian government, at least two leaders in that revamped Palestinian Authority have a history of vile antisemitism, including calling Jewish people “apes and pigs” and calling for them to suffer the “worst torment.”

That’s the outlook from a watchdog report released on Monday by Palestinian Media Watch, which found that the new Palestinian Authority’s minister of women’s affairs, Muna Al-Khalili, is “an outspoken terror supporter” who “publicly glorified the murder of 37 Israeli civilians,” calling it a “quality resistance operation.”

Her praise was delivered at an event honoring Dalal Mughrabi, who in 1978 led fellow terrorists as they hijacked a bus and murdered more than three dozen civilians on board. The watchdog report notes that the praise included saying that Mughrabi’s terrorist attack “proved that Palestinian women are capable of carrying out the most difficult missions.”

Additionally, within weeks of the October 7 Hamas massacre that killed 1,200 Israelis, Ms. Al-Khalili doubled down on the Palestinian people’s “right to resist the occupation” — referring to Israel — and said there “will be no peace or stability in the entire region and the world without the Palestinian people receiving its legitimate rights — self-determination, freedom, independence in its sovereign state whose capital is Jerusalem…”

Mere days after October 7, she called prisoners convicted for past terror attacks “heroic.”

The revitalized Palestinian Authority’s minister of religious affairs, Muhammad Mustafa Najem, called Jews “apes and pigs” and has said Jews are full of “conceit, pride, arrogance, rioting, disloyalty, and treachery,” the report adds. In a sermon, he called for the “servants of Allah” to “afflict the Jews with the worst torment.”

The report concludes that “if the previous PA terror-supporting government is replaced by a new terror-supporting government, the PA is making a mockery of the US demand for ‘revitalization.’”

It comes days after the Biden administration — which had been calling for a reformed Palestinian government — embraced the revitalized Palestinian Authority, saying it would work with it to help “deliver on credible reforms.” A State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, called the revitalized government “essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza” and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region.”