‘Reward for Hamas’: Israel Rages as UK Threatens To Recognize Palestinian State

The United Kingdom announced that it will recognize the State of Palestine in September unless Israel stops the war in Gaza and ends the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding.

Decrying the “appalling situation” in Gaza, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press conference that the Palestinian people have endured “terrible suffering. Now, in Gaza, because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime. The suffering must end.”

Mr. Starmer said that the UK will recognize a Palestinian State in September “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

Israel has already agreed to the U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in return for 10 living and 18 dead hostages. Hamas has turned down the offer and continues to add new demands, according to both Israel and the U.S.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Mr. Starmer’s announcement, saying he “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims. A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid meanwhile slammed Mr. Netanyahu whom he held responsible for the “diplomatic disaster” washing over Israel.



“One failure after another. A prime minister who has vanished from the diplomatic arena, a useless foreign minister, and ministers who endanger IDF soldiers every time they open their mouths,” Mr. Lapid said.

Mr. Starmer’s announcement was hailed by France, which also vowed to announce the State of Palestine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.

“Together, through this momentous decision and our joint efforts, we are ending the infinite cycle of violence and re-opening the prospect of peace in the region,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Mr. Starmer’s move, calling on him “officially recognize the State of Palestine immediately.”

Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Canada, Finland, San Marino and Andorra issued a statement saying that they are considering recognizing a Palestinian state “as an essential step toward a two-state solution.”