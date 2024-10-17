The New York Sun

Richard Branson To Pilot $125,000-a-Trip Space Balloon With ‘Cocktail Service’

The entire experience is projected to last six hours, reaching more the 100,000 feet into the sky.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Richard Branson at New York, November 29, 2022. John Lamparski/Getty Images
In a move set to redefine space tourism, Sir Richard Branson will co-pilot the inaugural crewed flight of Space Perspective’s innovative stratospheric balloon, ascending to 20 miles above Earth.

Space Perspective, the company behind the ambitious venture, made headlines with a successful, uncrewed flight in September. The upcoming mission aims to set a new milestone by floating a capsule “at levels above the atmosphere never before achieved in a commercial balloon flight,” according to the company.

Mr. Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and renowned for his record-breaking balloon journeys across the Atlantic and Pacific in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is investing in this cutting-edge project. The venture has already secured $100 million in funding, underscoring its potential.

“Some of the most magnificent experiences of my life have happened on ballooning expeditions and I’m excited to support Space Perspective in its journey,” he said, according to the Sun. “I’m passionate about adventure and helping fellow entrepreneurs reach their business dreams. I look forward to dusting off my old ballooning license ahead of some magnificent test flights.”

The hydrogen-powered capsule promises a gentle ascent into space, culminating in an ocean splashdown. The entire experience is projected to last six hours, reaching more the 100,000 feet into the sky, “the highest altitude of any commercial balloon flight in the world.”

Notably, the flight eschews traditional space travel elements such as rockets and zero-gravity experiences. Space Perspective assures potential passengers that the flight is “as easy as an airplane flight,” requiring no heavy g-forces or specialized training.

While enjoying a “world-class meal and cocktail service,” passengers can also stay connected via onboard Wi-Fi, the company said. Yet the highlight remains the breathtaking view of Earth through “the largest windows ever to adorn a pressurised capsule,” offering an unparalleled perspective on Earth.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

