Rights Group Reports ‘Alarming’ Increase in Antisemitic Incidents in Britain Since War Started in Israel

A Jewish rights group in the United Kingdom has clocked what it describes as an alarming increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in the country since the terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend.

The Community Security Trust documented at least 89 antisemitic incidents across the U.K. between October 7, the day the war started, and October 10. The figure marks a more than 300 percent increase in the number of incidents, 21, reported during the same four days in 2022.

“Make no mistake: these are anti-Jewish racist incidents and hate crimes in which Jewish people, property and institutions are singled out for hate, including death threats and abuse,” the Trust said in its report. “In many cases, the perpetrators of these disgraceful incidents are using the symbols and language of pro-Palestinian politics as rhetorical weapons with which to threaten and abuse Jewish people.”

London has been the scene of several demonstrations in recent days by pro-Palestianian protesters. Activists shouting “Alahu Akbar” and “Israel is a terrorist state” and waving Palestinian flags shot fireworks at the embassy of Israel at London Monday night. At least three people were arrested, according to police.

Among the incidents documented by the Community Trust were six assaults, 14 direct threats and 66 incidents of abusive behavior. Most were at London, but others were scattered across the country.

In one incident, the Trust said a Jewish person walking to a synagogue at London was called “dirty Jew” by a stranger, who added “no wonder you’re all getting raped.” In another, a car slowed down outside a synagogue at London and the occupants shouted “Kill Jews” and “Death to Israel” while waving a Palestinian flag.

Local press reports in the U.K. say Jewish schools in the capital have been urging students not to wear their blazers or skullcaps off school grounds in order to avoid attracting attention. Several schools have added additional security patrols and held evacuation drills to prepare for any violence.

Britain’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, on Thursday announced extra funding to protect Jewish schools and synagogues in the country. “At moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe,” he said.