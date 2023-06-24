Russia on the Brink

As Russia’s mercenary troops attempt a 750-mile march to Moscow, to oust the defense minister, the stage is set for what could be the country’s most serious political violence in 30 years.

President Putin has survived in power for 23 years by playing his princes off each other. That works in politics. In war, however, it is not a winning strategy. With rivalries left unchecked, Mr. Putin’s chief mercenary and his defense minister are now at each other’s throats. While Russian soldiers brace for a Ukrainian offensive along a 600-mile front line, behind their backs Russians are on the verge of killing Russians.

Yevgehny Prigozhin claims he is mobilizing his private army of 25,000 battle-hardened troops to remove Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu. Mr. Prigozhin calls his attempt at a 750-mile drive to Moscow from Rostov as “march for justice.” He claims that Russian border guards greeted his men yesterday with “hugs.” On the other side of what could become a mini-civil war, two Russian Army generals denounce the “march” as a “military coup.”

This comes against the backdrop of unrest that is, our James Brooke reports, rippling through quite a number of Russia’s little known republics. He writes that in a series of videos — from Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Kalmykia, Sakha, Tatarstan, and Tuva — speakers appeal to their various countrymen to defect from the Russian Army and to come home and fight for independence of their indigenous homelands. Mr. Brooke calls it a “second front.”

So with Mr. Prigozhin’s march, the stage is set for what could be Russia’s most serious political violence in 30 years. That is, since what is known as the October Coup of 1993, a constitutional crisis that pitted Boris Yeltsin against the Duma. There was fighting in the streets. Eventually Yeltsin ordered army tanks to shell the White House, where Duma members had gathered. The tanks prevailed, 147 people died, and the parliamentary revolt failed.

Watching from Kyiv today, a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter: “The next 48 hours will define the new status of Russia. Either a full-fledged civil war, or a negotiated transition of power, or a temporary respite before the next phase of the downfall of the Putin regime.” Mr. Putin, for his part, is denouncing Mr. Progozhin’s rebellion as “a stab in the back” and vowing to defend the country.

It is too early to say how the revolt will play out. It is not too early, though, to suggest that damage to Russia’s war effort has already been made by Mr. Prigozhin’s statements, which have been carried across the internet. They pop the justifications for the Kremlin’s 16-month-old war. Careful not to say the Emperor has no clothes, Russia’s road warrior denounces Mr. Putin’s top aides for pulling the Czar into a war with Ukraine.

“The war wasn’t needed to demilitarize or de-nazify Ukraine,” Mr. Prigozhin declared yesterday, contradicting the Kremlin’s core catechism used to justify the invasion that began on February 24 of last year. “The war was needed so that a bunch of animals could simply exult in glory… so that Shoigu could become Marshal … so that he could get a second ‘Hero’ [of Russia] medal,” which is the highest decoration of the Russian Federation.

There was “nothing out of the ordinary” in Ukraine’s military posture on the eve of the invasion,” Mr. Prigozhin continued, presenting a view more normally heard in the Brussel headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “Our holy war with those who offend the Russian people, with those who are trying to humiliate them, has turned into a racket.” These words will come as gut punches to men hunkered down in Russia’s trenches.

“In war the moral is to the physical as three to one,” Napoleon is often quoted as saying. Echoing that insight, Eisenhower called morale “the greatest single factor in successful war.” We don’t want to make predictions. History, though, records that Russian soldiers are capable of raising their hands when their morale is low. In World War I, 3.3 million Tsarist Russian soldiers surrendered. In World War II, 5.7 million Red Army soldiers surrendered.