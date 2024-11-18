Russian Ballet Star Vladimir Shklyarov Dies in Tragic Fall at 39

One of Russia’s most famous ballet dancers mysteriously fell to his death from the fifth floor of a building in St. Petersburg on Saturday, just days before he was due to have major surgery.

Vladimir Shklyarov, 39, the highest-ranking dancer at the Mariinsky Theater, was reported to be under the influence of strong painkillers at the time of the accident. He was due to have a complex spinal procedure, according to a report from CNN.

“Tonight, the favorite of the public, the star premier of the Mariinsky Theatre, Honored Artist of Russia Vladimir Shklyarov, tragically died. This is a huge loss not only for the theatre’s staff but for all of contemporary ballet,” the dance company confirmed in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday. “Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends, and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent.”

Fellow principal dancer for the Mariinsky, Diana Vishneva, called the death a “tragedy” for the world of ballet.

“You were so loved by your audience. You were the favorite partner of many ballerinas,” she writes on Instagram.

Local authorities in St. Petersburg have launched an investigation into the circumstances around Mr. Shklyarov’s death, but it has been reported as an accident.

“He died a natural death. It’s not a crime,” a source with emergency responders told RIA Novosti.

Mr. Shklyarov’s career spanned across two decades. He received numerous accolades dueling his time in the ballet, including the Léonide Massine International Prize in 2008, and in 2020, he was appointed an Honored Artist of Russia. He starred in productions of “Swan Lake” and “Romeo and Juliet and also had starring roles as a guest with ballet companies across the globe, including London’s Royal Ballet and the American Ballet Theatre in New York.

He was also an outspoken critic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for a peaceful sky above our heads!” he was quoted as saying in a February 2022 Facebook post by Alexei Ratmansky, a Russian-Ukrainian former ballet dancer collecting anti-war messages from the ballet community at the time.

Mr. Shklyarov leaves behind a son and daughter and his wife, Maria Shirinkina, a fellow dancer at the Mariinsky.