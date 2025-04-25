Russian General Killed in Fiery Car Bombing Near Moscow as US Envoy Arrives for Peace Talks

Yaroslav Moskalik was killed just hours before U.S. envoy is set to speak with Putin at Moscow.

A senior officer with the Russian military was killed in a fiery car bombing near Moscow on Friday, just hours before President Trump’s Steve Witkoff was due to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the capital city to discuss a cease fire with Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate for the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Balashikha, under 20 miles east of Moscow, when a parked Volkswagen Golf suddenly exploded according to a statement from Russia’s Investigative Committee. The source of the blast was an improvised explosive device packed with shrapnel, according to a report from CNN.

A channel on the messaging app Telegram with local law enforcement, called Baza, reportedly pushed out a message claiming that the bomb had been detonated remotely as Mr. Moskalik was walking by the vehicle, according to The Guardian.

The Investigative Committee added that they have launched a criminal probe into the bombing which comes just two days after an explosion at an underground parking garage in Moscow’s business district.

The moment of explosion was captured on security cameras and appears to be similar to recent attacks on Russians that were later claimed by Ukraine officials, who have targeted dozens of military officers and other officials who have accused Kyiv of war crimes.

Last December, Ukraine’s security services targeted another senior Russian general, Lt. Gen Igor Kirillov, who was killed after an explosive device hidden in an electric scooter detonated outside an apartment building in Moscow.