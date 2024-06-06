Russian Warships Expected To Perform Naval Exercises in Caribbean in Coming Weeks

‘We expect that, as is predictable, the Russians will amp up the information space with this, both to make a point and to unsettle us,’ an administration official tells the Miami Herald.

Russia is preparing to deploy military naval vessels to the Caribbean for the first time in five years in the coming weeks.

The Miami Herald reports that the Biden administration expects the Russian vessels in the near future, but that they pose “no direct threat to the United States” and are seen as a “messaging tactic.”

A senior administration official explained that the move is seen as retaliation for permission America gave to Ukraine to use American-made weapons to fire into Russian territory.

The administration official told the Herald that Russian vessels are expected to “conduct heightened naval and air activity near the United States” that will likely loop in Cuba and Venezuela ports as ports of call.

The administration official added that Cuba likely agreed to act as a pit stop as a response to an American nuclear submarine docking at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base last year.

“We expect that, as is predictable, the Russians will amp up the information space with this, both to make a point and to unsettle us,” the official told the Herald. “We’re not particularly concerned. It’s something that they’ve done before. It’s messaging for the Russians.”

Senator Rubio responded to the news in a tweet Thursday morning, saying that “So if the regime in #Cuba decides to allow one to make a port call just 90 miles from our shores, the Biden administration must impose real consequences on them.”

“We haven’t had a Russian submarine carrying nuclear capable missiles operating in the Caribbean in over 30 years,” Mr. Rubio said.

The administration official did not discuss any Russian nuclear armed submarines or give any indication that there would be a Russian nuclear armed submarine involved in the exercises.