Scandal-Plagued Miss Universe Pageant Ends With New Controversy

A judge who quit before the pageant, claiming it was a fraud, says he knew Miss Mexico would be named the winner.

A contestant who staged a walkout at a pre-pageant event after being publicly berated by an official has been crowned Miss Universe — leading some to question if the award was a “make-good” move.

Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was named the winner at a ceremony in Thailand on Friday. Ms. Bosch, a devout Catholic, appeared emotional and made the sign of the cross on stage shortly after being crowned.

Thai pageant organizers Nawat Itsaragrisil had confronted Ms. Bosch in front of other contestants at an event a few weeks ago to complain that she wasn’t posting promotional content on her social media. He insulted her and allegedly called her “dumb.” When she defended herself, Mr. Itsaragrisil called security and warned other contestants that they could be disqualified if they supported Ms. Bosch.

Ms. Bosch and several contestants left the event anyway and the pageant later condemned Mr. Nawat’s actions and he stepped back from his leadership role for the pageant.

Some pageant fans claimed on social media that the drama helped Ms. Bosch win. “That was a mockery,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “The fraud of history!”

One judge quit the pageant a week ago claiming the event was rigged. The Lebanese-French composer Omar Harfouch is threatening to file a corruption complaint with the New York attorney general’s office claiming a secret vote was held to pre-select 30 finalists without the involvement of the judges.

Another judge quit hours later but didn’t mention any possible scandal. Former French soccer star Claude Makelele cited “unforeseen personal reasons” for his abrupt exit.

The Miss Universe Organization refuted Mr. Harfouch’s claims but another judge — Natelie Glebova — said on social media after the event that she would not take part in the competition again unless the pageant returned to using an accounting firm to deliver sealed results.

Mr. Harfouch spoke out again after the pageant to reiterate his claims of fraud.

“Miss Mexico is a Fake winner,” Mr. Harfouch said in an Instagram post. ” I Omar Harfouch declared yesterday exclusively on the Americain HBO, 24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch’s father.”

The questions about judging were just the latest incidents to plague the beauty pageant. Miss Jamaica fell offstage during a preliminary evening gown round on Wednesday and was hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

Thai police also investigated alleged promotion of online casinos as part of the event, which would be illegal in the country.

In October, the Miss Israel contestant, Melanie Shiraz, alleged Palestinian contestant Nadeen Ayoub had “spread propaganda” about the war in Gaza, including suggesting that the youngest victims of the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, were Palestinians killed by Israel.