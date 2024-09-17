The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Scientists Create a New Kind of Lettuce With 30 Times More Nutrients

The enhanced beta-carotene are not just higher in quantity but also more bioaccessible.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Lettuce for sale at an Istanbul street market, March 22, 2021. Scientists have created lettuce that contains up to 30 times more beta-carotene than its conventional counterpart. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

In a potentially groundbreaking advancement for nutritional science, researchers in Spain have genetically engineered a new variety of lettuce boasting significantly increased levels of nutrients.

Dubbed “Golden Lettuce” due to its striking yellow color, the new vegetable contains up to 30 times more beta-carotene than its conventional green counterpart. The enhanced beta-carotene levels are not just higher in quantity but also more bioaccessible, meaning the human digestive system can extract the antioxidants more efficiently.

Lettuce often takes a back seat in the world of vegetables, mainly serving as a filler in sandwiches, wraps, and stews to enhance nutrient intake while keeping costs low. This new development aims to make lettuce a primary source of essential vitamins.

The team at the Research Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology has successfully boosted the levels of beta-carotene, an antioxidant crucial for the production of vitamin A, New Atlas reports.

Vitamin A plays a significant role in maintaining healthy vision, immune function, and cell growth. It’s also believed to offer protective benefits against conditions like Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and certain cancers.

Typically, beta-carotene is found abundantly in orange-colored vegetables such as carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes. This newly engineered lettuce follows the same trend, its yellow hue hinting at its high beta-carotene content.

“Our work has successfully produced and accumulated beta-carotene in cellular compartments where it is not normally found by combining biotechnological techniques and treatments with high light intensity,” the lead author of the study, Manual Rodríguez Concepción, said, New Atlas reported.

Achieving this increase was no simple task. Beta-carotene is usually produced in chloroplasts, the structures in plant cells responsible for photosynthesis. However, excessive beta-carotene can impede a plant’s ability to harness energy from sunlight. The research team tackled this challenge by relocating the antioxidant to different parts of the plant cells.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use