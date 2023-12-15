Sirens Blare at Jerusalem as Rockets Fired at Central Israel

Israeli press reports say it is the first time in a month and a half that sirens ring at Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM — A rare rocket barrage directed at central Israel sent air raid sirens blaring across Jerusalem.

Israel’s rescue service said it had received reports of a hit Friday, but said there were no immediate casualties.

It was not immediately clear how many rockets had been fired, but an Associated Press reporter heard numerous launches of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israeli press reported that it was the first time in a month and a half that sirens rang at Jerusalem.

Since the war began on October 7, rocket barrages have been far more common at the coastal city of Tel Aviv and areas bordering the Gaza Strip.

The rocket barrage comes as the president of the Palestinian Authority was set to meet Friday with American officials to discuss postwar arrangements for Gaza that could include reactivating Palestinian security forces driven out by Hamas in its 2007 takeover of the territory.

Any role for Palestinian security forces in Gaza is bound to elicit strong opposition from Israel, which seeks to maintain an open-ended security presence there.

The Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas, administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but is deeply unpopular with Palestinians.

While Israel has vowed to keep fighting until it wipes out Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the international call for a cease-fire has grown in volume.

Israel has drawn international outrage and rare criticism from America — its main ally — over the deaths of Gazan civilians.