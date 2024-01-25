The New York Sun

Spanish Judge Suggests Ex-Soccer Chief Could Face Trial for Unwanted Kiss After Spain’s World Cup Win

In October,the former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales was banned from the organization as well as from participating in international soccer for three years over the incident.

AP/Manu Fernandez
The former president of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, arrives at the National Court in Madrid, Spain. AP/Manu Fernandez
A judge is suggesting that the former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, ought to stand trial for a non consensual kiss at last year’s World Cup.

After Spain’s win over England in late August last year, Mr. Rubiales kissed a Spanish soccer player, Jennifer Hermoso, on the lips, on camera, and without her consent during the team’s trophy ceremony. 

In October, Mr. Rubiales was banned from the organization as well as from participating in international soccer for three years over the incident. The International Federation of Association Football, better known as FIFA, said that Mr. Rubiales had violated its code.

Now Judge Francisco de Jorge is suggesting in a statement from the court that there may be sufficient evidence for Mr. Rubiales and three other Royal Spanish Football Federation officials to stand trial for the misconduct.

According to Judge de Jorge, Mr. Rubiales and the other officials may have pressured Ms. Hermoso to say that the kiss was consensual. Ms. Hermoso has repeatedly denied that the kiss was consensual.

Officials at Madrid and Ms. Hermoso now have ten days to formalize the accusations against Mr. Rubiales and file charges before the trial will be organized. Ms. Hermoso’s team confirmed to ABC News that they intend to do so.

If convicted, Mr. Rubiales could face between one and four years in prison.

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

