Special Operation Recovers Bodies of Two Israeli-American Hostages From Gaza

Judi Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai were killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz and their bodies taken over the border by Hamas.

Israel says it has recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages who were killed in the October 7th attacks and their bodies kidnapped into Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the recovery of the bodies of a married couple, Judi Weinstein-Haggai, 70, and Gadi Haggai, 72, and said the special operation was carried out by the Israeli security service and army in the Gaza Strip. It has been known since December 2023 that they were dead.

“Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families,” Mr. Netanayhu said on X. He added that his heart grieves for their terrible loss. “May their memory be blessed,” he continued.

The pair were on their daily walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel and carried out their terror attack, killing about 1,200 people and taking 200 to Gaza.

This undated photo provided by Hostage’s Family Forum shows late Israeli hostage Gad Haggai, whose body has been recovered from Gaza by Israeli security forces. Hostage’s Family Forum via AP

“The return of Judi and Gadi is painful and heartbreaking, yet it also brings healing to our uncertainty,” the family said in a statement released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. “Their return reminds us all that it is the state’s duty to bring everyone home, so that we, the families, together with all the people of Israel, can begin the process of healing and recovery.”

“My beautiful parents have been freed. We have certainty,” their daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, said in a Facebook post. She thanked the IDF, the FBI, and the Israeli and the American governments for their support.

Ms. Weinstein-Haggai was described as a devoted special education English teacher. Kibbutz Nir Oz said she had a habit of writing haiku every morning and posting it on Facebook. She posted her final one in the hours before being killed in the attack.

“We don’t forget you,” the kibbutz said in an Instagram post.

This undated photo provided by Hostage’s Family Forum shows late Israeli hostage Judih Weinstein, whose body has been recovered from Gaza by Israeli security forces. Hostage’s Family Forum via AP

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that Mr. Haggai was a retired chef and jazz musician, and a father of four and grandfather of seven. “He was a musician at heart, a gifted flautist, who played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life. He was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh,” the organization said in a post on X.

The IDF says there are 56 remaining hostages in Gaza, some alive and some dead. Mr. Netanyahu has vowed to return all the captives to Israel. Negotiations over the return of hostages and a cease fire have stalled.