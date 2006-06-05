One Goal in Mind

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Back in June of 1990, the New York Rangers selected playmaker Doug Weight in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft. Weight never got the opportunity to make an impact on the ice for the Blueshirts,but the player he was later traded for (the Edmonton Oilers’ Esa Tikkanen) was a key contributor on the Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team.

Weight went on to develop into an All-Star in Edmonton, but when his salary outstripped the small-market Oilers’ limited budget, he was dealt to the St. Louis Blues in a cost-cutting move. In an ironic twist of fate, the once-profligate Blues now find themselves in the midst of an economic crisis that has resulted in an ownership change, while the Oilers – prime beneficiaries of the NHL’s new labor pact – find themselves on the precipice of greatness, fortified by the presence of former St. Louis star Chris Pronger on their blue line.

At this year’s trade deadline, Weight became another casualty of the Blues’ purge when he was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes in a dramatic cost-cutting maneuver. One of the NHL’s finest teams at the time the trade was consummated, the ‘Canes took awhile to acclimate to Weight – and he to them – but the talented playmaker has emerged as one of the most important components of their Eastern Conference championship team.

Starting tonight,Weight’s Hurricanes will be battling against former teammate Pronger’s Oilers for the chance to carry Lord Stanley’s Cup. Here’s a look at how these two teams match up, position by position.

FORWARDS

CAROLINA The Hurricanes’ game is all about putting pressure on their opponents, and their trio of top centers (Weight, Eric Staal, and Rod Brind’Amour) has done a great job of maintaining possession of the puck and keeping it deep in the offensive zone throughout the playoffs. The 21-year-old Staal is often double-shifted; he centers his own line, and plays wing alongside Weight. And though Staal and Weight are both quite competent in the faceoff circle, the key draws are always left for Brind’Amour, whose mastery is unparalleled.

Not to be overlooked are the contributions of wingers Cory Stillman, Justin Williams, and Ray Whitney, all three of whom have been tremendous clutch performers in this postseason. Stillman struggled mightily in the playoffs for the 2004 Cup champion Lightning, and has made the most of this opportunity for redemption, tallying 18 points in 18 games. Currently riding an eight-game pointscoring streak, Stillman was the ‘Canes most consistent scoring threat in the Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

EDMONTON The Oilers’ forwards are underrated, but that’s about to change. Young centers Jarret Stoll and Shawn Horcoff both came into their own with breakout seasons, and they’ve shown no signs of wilting under the intense pressure that is playoff hockey in Edmonton. Michael Peca, a huge disappointment during the regular season, has re-emerged as a tenacious checker and a dangerous scoring threat.

The team has also received very timely contributions from gritty winger Fernando Pisani, who leads the team with nine playoff goals (he scored only 18 in 80 regular season games).But the key for the Oilers’ offense is the play of talented wingers Ales Hemsky and Sergei Samsonov, who have been at times brilliant and invisible in these playoffs.

DEFENSE

CAROLINA There aren’t any household names on the ‘Canes’ blue line, but they have two important things in their favor. The first is experience: Frantisek Kaberle is the only Carolina defenseman who doesn’t have Stanley Cup Finals experience. The second is speed. Perfectly suited for the new NHL, the Carolina blueliners do a great job of carrying the puck out of the defensive zone.

Perhaps the biggest surprises for the Hurricanes in these playoffs, however, has been the performance of Mike Commodore, a huge, hard hitter whose style is unlike that of his compatriots. Commodore first gained public attention during the 2004 Cup Finals, when he was a member of the Calgary Flames. His big, bushy mop of red hair has spawned a sea of bright red fake Afros that can be seen throughout the home arena, just as it did in 2004. But the difference this year is Commodore’s play. Much more mature and confident this time around, Commodore’s positioning improved dramatically during a lockout year spent playing for the AHL’s Lowell Lock Monsters.

EDMONTON This is the area where the Oilers’ enjoy the greatest advantage. Pronger and captain Jason Smith anchor the blue line, and both have been sensational throughout the playoffs. Pronger consistently plays close to 30 minutes per night, and is dangerous in all three zones. A ferocious competitor in the defensive zone, Pronger’s tapeto-tape outlet passes and booming shot from the power-play point make him perhaps the NHL’s most complete blueliner. With 17 points in 17 games, he is a strong candidate to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

GM Kevin Lowe made the right move when he sent three promising young defensemen to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the indomitable Pronger, of this there is no doubt. And Smith, though lacking Pronger’s offensive prowess, makes up for it with unmatched grit. Smith epitomizes the Oilers’ team-first mentality, consistently throwing caution to the wind and tossing his body in front of opponents’ shots.

GOALTENDING

CAROLINA Head coach Peter Laviolette has implemented to perfection a two-goalie platoon, switching back and forth between Cam Ward and Martin Gerber. Switches in the ‘Canes’ firstand third-round series were rightly attributed to Laviolette’s shrewd use of the proverbial hook, but there is also a downside to this.

Ward and Gerber have different styles, and contrasting strengths and weaknesses, which means the Carolina defense has the added responsibility of making adjustments accordingly.Ward, a stand-up goalie, is susceptible to low shots, while Gerber’s butterfly style leaves the top corners of the net unprotected. Moreover, Ward’s questionable side-to-side mobility makes him vulnerable to attacks from behind the net. Whether the Hurricanes have gotten this far because of the success of their goaltenders – or in spite of each netminder’s inability to secure the starting job – should be clarified once and for all in the Finals.

EDMONTON Unlike Gerber and Ward,Dwayne Roloson’s status as starter has been unquestioned from the moment he arrived in Edmonton in early March. Roloson is a front-runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL’s playoff MVP, and his presence between the pipes has provided the Oilers with the safety net they needed to realize their vast potential. Look for Roloson to outplay the ‘Canes’ netminders in this series, and he – along with Edmonton’s superior defense – will effectively neutralize any advantage Carolina might have up front.

PREDICTION

The Oilers will win this series in six games, sparking a celebration of epic proportions on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue.