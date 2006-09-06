Rangers May Give Leetch a Broadway Revival

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Rangers re-emerged as a playoff contender last season on the strength of their highly skilled offense, led by Jaromir Jagr and the stellar goaltending of rookie sensation Henrik Lundqvist. But when Lundqvist and Jagr went down with injuries late in the season (a hip flexor and a separated shoulder, respectively), it exposed the Rangers’ most prominent weakness: their blue line corps.

GM Glen Sather attempted to upgrade the defense’s toughness this off-season with the signing of former Carolina Hurricane Aaron Ward, but it is unclear whether the slow-footed Ward represents an improvement over the departed Tom Poti. Though Poti was quite deserving of the fans’ derision throughout his first two full seasons with the Blueshirts, he improved dramatically last year, registering an impressive +16 rating.

A smooth skater seemingly tailor-made for the “new” NHL, Poti’s departure actually leaves a hole on the Rangers’ blue line that Ward cannot fill. And although Poti’s offensive performance in 2005–06 left a lot to be desired, he was arguably one of the Rangers’ most effective point men on the power play. Now that Poti is gone, head coach Tom Renney may find it difficult to fill his skates.

The most likely candidate to emerge is Karel Rachunek, a 2004 trade deadline acquisition who spent the past two seasons in Europe. Rachunek appeared to be on the verge of breaking out with the Ottawa Senators in 2002–03, tallying 29 points and a +23 rating in only 58 games, but when his production dwindled the following season, it precipitated his move to New York.

Thomas Pöck is an interesting possibility as well; he scored an eye-popping 61 points in 67 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. But in his short stints with the Rangers, Pöck has yet to demonstrate that he has the ability to run an NHL power play.It is unclear what the Rangers’ long-term plans are for Pöck, but he’ll certainly need to have a very strong training camp and preseason if he’s to secure a roster spot.

Young Fedor Tyutin played quite well in his first full season on Broadway, tallying 25 points in 77 games while exhibiting an impressive, hard shot from the point. However, Tyutin was prone to ill-timed turnovers, in particular at the opposition’s blue line, and it’s unlikely that Tyutin will be given such a substantial role if he doesn’t immediately show himself to be up to the task.

Sandis Ozolinsh’s stay in New York has been an unmitigated disaster thus far, and there’s little in his performance during the past three to four seasons to suggest that he will suddenly emerge as the answer for the Rangers this season. Instead, look for Ozolinsh to play out his contract in Hartford, where his careless puck-handling won’t harm the parent club’s playoff chances.

The longest shot of all is rookie Marc Staal, the smooth skating younger brother of Hurricanes star Eric. Staal has made great strides over the past two seasons and is likely to emerge as a toppair blueliner in the next few seasons. But expecting him to step in and run the power play for the Rangers — who, despite the expected protestations to the contrary are very much a “win now” team — would be foolhardy.

If the Blueshirts want to improve their chances at bringing the Stanley Cup back to New York, it might serve them well to investigate the possibility of bringing back a Garden favorite.

Dealt away at the trade deadline in 2004, Brian Leetch is a future Hall of Famer and will most certainly have his #2 risen to the Garden rafters when his career concludes. Although Leetch is no longer capable of delivering a Norris Trophy-caliber season, his unique skill sets make him a prime candidate to help the Rangers.

Not only would he provide the consummate mentor for Tyutin and Staal, but the Rangers’ strong supporting cast would make it much easier for Leetch to succeed. He wouldn’t be expected to log 25+ minutes a night and would essentially be aboard to provide veteran leadership and a stabilizing presence on the point of the power play.

Leetch’s 2004 exit was not without controversy — he had hoped to be a Ranger for the duration of his career — and it is uncertain whether he would be willing to reconcile things with Sather. But with training camp a little over one week away, the time has come for Leetch to choose a destination.The Edmonton Oilers reportedly have some interest as well, but it would seem that for Leetch, a Broadway revival would provide his career with a more desirable, and fitting, finale.