Stabbing Deaths in Manchester Synagogue Attack Spur Heightened Security at Jewish Sites Across Britain

Three others remain in serious condition after an attacker rammed a car into crowd and stabbed worshipers on Yom Kippur.

A man rammed his car into a crowd gathered at a synagogue at Manchester, England on the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, in a stabbing rampage that has left at least two people dead and three more seriously injured.

The incident occurred outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in a northern suburb of the city on Thursday morning as people were gathering for Yom Kippur services, according to law enforcement.

Police declared the incident a “PLATO” one, indicating that it is being treated as a potential terrorist attack, according to a report from ABC News.

A third person, identified as the suspected attacker, died in the incident. Responding officers shot the suspect, though authorities said his death “cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person.” The bomb disposal unit has been called to the scene as a precaution.

Footage from the scene shows local police officers attempting to move the public back to safety during the showdown with the suspect. “Everybody else, get back. If you’re not involved, move back, get away… he has a bomb, go away,” an officer can be heard shouting in the video.

Britain’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, who was at Copenhagen for a summit of European leaders, told reporters that he would be returning to the United Kingdom early to chair an emergency meeting with senior officials and that additional police would be deployed to synagogues across the country.

“I’m appalled by the attack,” Mr. Starmer said in a post on X. “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”