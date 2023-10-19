State Department Warns American Travelers Abroad: ‘Exercise Increased Caution’

The last time the state department issued such an alert was in August 2022 after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by U.S. forces.

The U.S. Department of State is warning American travelers abroad to remain extra vigilant in the coming days and weeks because of heightened tensions around the globe tied to the war in Israel and the potential for disruptive and even dangerous political protests targeting American interests abroad.

In a rare global alert, the State Department says there exists “the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests” and advises citizens living or traveling overseas to “exercise increased caution.”

The last time the state department issued such an alert was in August 2022 after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by U.S. forces.

Protests at American diplomatic missions around the globe increased dramatically this week after an errant bomb launched by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza misfired and landed near a hospital in Gaza. Hamas officials initially blamed Israel for the attack, leading to pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the globe.

Earlier this week, the State Department warned Americans in Lebanon to leave the country immediately and cautioned against travel to Israel. Non-essential state department personnel and families of diplomats have also been advised to leave Lebanon due to “the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions.”

Secretary of State Blinken sent a cable to diplomatic posts worldwide ordering them to undertake emergency security reviews, CNN reported Wednesday.