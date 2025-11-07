Stefanik Declares for Governor

An epic race is shaping up for a year hence — with the Republican and the Democrat both running on the issue of ‘affordability.’

It may be too soon to endorse a candidate for governor of New York in the election next year. It’s not too soon, though, to say we’re delighted that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has declared. She has emerged as one of our favorite figures in Congress and is widely seen as having what it takes for bigger jobs, even after she stepped down from President Trump’s nomination of her as envoy to the United Nations to preserve the GOP’s edge in the House.

These columns first backed a promotion for the congresswoman in an editorial called “​​Elise Stefanik for President — of Harvard.” That was two years ago, when the president of America’s oldest university and several other Ivy League leaders failed to answer correctly Ms. Stefanik’s question on whether Harvard would countenance students advocating genocide against Jews. Ms. Stefanik’s rigor and righteousness marked her for the big leagues.

Ms. Stefanik’s declaration for governor was quickly met with an endorsement from the chairman of the Republican Party in the state, Ed Cox. He called the congresswoman “a unifier and a party builder with the brains, the guts and the resources to win statewide next year.” He said that there would not be a GOP primary and that Ms. Stefanik would be the nominee in the pending campaign to end one-party Democratic rule in the state.

It’s clear that the coming contest has the makings of an epic race. One reason is the election in New York City of a Marxist mayor who despises the state of Israel and the Zionists who made it possible. The mayor-elect was endorsed by Governor Hochul, the Democrat who will run against Ms. Stefanik, despite, say, Mr. Mamdani’s vow to have Prime Minister Netanyahu arrested if he fetches up in New York City. Ms. Hochul is now bound to that.

For Ms. Hochul was one of the many Democrats — Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was another — who threw their weight behind Mr. Mamdani despite his wafer-thin accomplishments and baleful record of hostility to Jews and the police. It is hard to imagine a more craven approach, excepting the one adopted by Senator Chuck Schumer, who simply took no stance at all. Ms. Stefanik, at 41 years old, offers a fresh opportunity for upstate sanity.

Ms. Stefanik’s launch video intones that “There’s no question: New York is facing an affordability crisis.” There is likewise no question that Ms. Stefanik is taking notes from Mr. Mamdani’s focus on cost. She can thrive by providing a sharp contrast with his command and control program. As Mr. Cox puts it, “New York leads the nation in outmigration as the most taxed, least free, least affordable state in America.”

Republicans failed to run a credible candidate in the just-ended race for mayor of New York City. While Governor Cuomo and the Democrats deserve the majority of the blame for a socialist moving into Gracie Mansion, the GOP failed to capture hearts and minds. Democrats succeeded across the country to an extent that suggests a backlash — or a wave — is brewing. We look forward to covering Ms. Stefanik making the case for Republican ideas in New York.